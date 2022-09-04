Sunday morning First to Know forecast (09/04/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday! Labor Day tomorrow is expected to bring more sunshine and fewer clouds just in time for the holiday. The upper-level pattern will retreat slightly bringing us a brief relief from the rainy activity we've been experiencing. We are expecting a high of 91 and a low in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies.
