Sunday morning First to Know forecast (08/14/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning! Areas of patchy fog are present across South Georgia and the Big Bend. Otherwise, it is a quiet and dry start to the day. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with a few clouds popping up later today. Finally, some drier air has worked into the region from the north. Therefore, expect limited rain chances today especially in South Georgia and inland locations. The Big Bend will likely see a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder during the afternoon hours, but it certainly won't be as wet as we've been as of late. High temperatures will be in the low 90's with a small drop in humidity in our South Georgia communities. Low temperatures should drop into the upper 60's to low 70's.

One more drier day will unfold on Monday with rain chances only around 20% across the area. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90's. Moisture begins to creep back in Tuesday so rain and storm opportunities are going to gradually increase through midweek. By Thursday, a soggy and wet pattern is expected to become established over the region which may linger into next weekend.