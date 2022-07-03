TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!

Partly to mostly cloudy skies to start off today with more showers on tap for today. Initially, we are going to have isolated showers and thunderstorms spread throughout the region, becoming more scattered in the late afternoon to early evening. Some spots could see some locally heavy downpours, however it will not be a complete washout. If you have any summer activity plans outside, make sure you do them before mid-afternoon. Our high temperatures for today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. For 4th of July and the rest of next week, we can expect to have showers and storms expected nearly every afternoon, with mornings having clear to partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the low to mid 90s with your lows in the mid 70s.

