TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!

The sun will be shining out for you today as we will have partly cloudy skies all across the Big Bend and southwest Georgia, contrasting overcast skies from all day yesterday. Drier conditions ahead of the cold front are helping diminish rain chances to be isolated. Our temperatures continue to be more average for both our highs and lows. Our highs will be in the low to mid 90s and our lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow we can expect to have partly cloudy to sunny skies as the dry conditions continue to persist. We won't expect an increase in rain again until about Tuesday when that cold front passes by the region causing afternoon pop up showers for a few hours. Progressing through the rest of the week, we could see those summer-like afternoon showers and storms as expected during this time of year. Highs will continue to be anywhere from the low to mid 90s.

