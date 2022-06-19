Sunday morning First To Know forecast (06/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!

This Father's Day morning started off slightly cooler in comparison to yesterday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, lower 80s. If you are celebrating with dad or this Juneteenth, make sure you knock out those activities as early as you can because our highs today will reach the mid 90s. We can expect to have isolated to scattered showers and storms coming from the east this afternoon, mainly headed towards the coast and our Florida stateline counties. The showers will clear out into the evening, leaving behind mostly clear skies overnight.

For tomorrow, the day will start out similarly to this early morning, with your lows in the lower 70s. Conditions will be drier, helping decrease rain chances to about 10%. Highs will still be in the mid 90s.

By midweek, our highs will be in the triple digits with rain chances still forecasted to be low or isolated leaving us with mostly sunny skies.

Christian Palacio

Another heat advisory is in effect starting at 10AM until 8PM this evening for feels-like values reaching anywhere from 107° to 112°.

