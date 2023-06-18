Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (06/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A nice break from stormy weather is expected today, with more sunshine but hot temperatures in the forecast. Rain cannot be ruled out, with higher chances heading into the evening hours, though for most of Father's Day, outdoor plans look feasible, and the severe weather does not intrude. The storms moving through tonight are isolated, with possible strong wind gusts and hail. Of concern is persistent daily rainfall, keeping our soil saturated, and with plenty of rain in the forecast for the work week, flooding concerns are of peak interest. Things will feel more like summer today, though, with plenty of humidity making the feels-like temperature climb to triple digits this afternoon. A warm and stormy pattern looks to be persistent going into the workweek.

-- Katelyn McKinney

