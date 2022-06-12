Sunday morning First To Know forecast (06/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!

We are expecting more isolated pop up showers today, with some locally heavy downpours possible. Temperatures are warm, with highs in the low to mid 90s. UV index will be more in the upper 90s, since we will have that sticky feel with higher humidity levels. Clouds will linger on into the evening before clearing out into the overnight hours. Tomorrow, we can expect similar conditions as today. Pop up showers are possible once again, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s for your highs.

Next week, we can expect to have a summer-like pattern with afternoon showers and storms possible nearly every day, with hot and humid conditions persisting throughout the week.

