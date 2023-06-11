Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (06/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Closing out our weekend with a bit more muggy conditions than most of us would prefer, as well as some unwanted heat. Summer seems to be in full swing, and we can see that we have bounced back into our typical summertime pattern, with pleasant mornings turned hot and humid afternoons. That will be the case for you Sunday, as we will see more cloud coverage today with a few possible isolated showers or two. Things are also looking to get hot, with feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s, though our high today only looks to be about 90 degrees for Capitol City. This heat will stick with us going into the workweek, with more damp conditions and warmer high temperatures. We can also see higher rain chances for your Monday as a front seems to stall over our region, keeping the Southernly flow very active, which you will feel in the air and maybe with a few rain clouds. Regardless conditions should be favorable for outside activities today to close the week as long as you can handle the heat; just be sure to stay hydrated going into this week.

-- Katelyn McKinney

