Sunday morning First to Know forecast (06/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!

Calm and clear conditions this morning. It's going to get hot and humid for today, as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s for your highs. Scattered storms will be expected for much of the region in the afternoon with some spots associated with heavy downpours, especially along the coastal spots. No influence from the now Tropical Storm Alex, besides wind. The system has since left peninsular Florida. Lows will be in the low 70s. For Monday, we could expect to see more scattered showers, especially to our eastern part of the Big Bend and along the I-75 corridor. Expect some heavy downpours with some gusty winds in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.