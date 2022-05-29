Sunday morning First to Know forecast (05/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!

Dry conditions continue for today, giving way for more sunshine and some clouds in the sky. This afternoon will transition to partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers along the I-10 corridor due to some sea breeze influence from southerly winds, before clearing out once again for the evening. However, most of us should remain mostly dry. Highs for today will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For Memorial Day, a slight increase in moisture will start to return, meaning that afternoon to evening isolated showers and storms will return, covering a broader area for the Big Bend region, but will not be a total washout! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

For the business week, humidity will increase, as well as a blend of sunshine and clouds with the occasional showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s, so it will be feeling hotter.

