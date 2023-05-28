Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (05/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — Another beautiful day for our holiday weekend, ideal for spending time outdoors or however you wish to celebrate your time off. Calm winds from the north keep the moisture a bay, keeping the humid, muggy conditions out of the forecast for your Sunday. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures are also expected to be a little warmer than yesterday and will continue to rise at the start of the work week. You can expect more cloud coverage, too, in the coming days, coupled with a possible pop-up shower in the later afternoon hours of Memorial Day, meaning you should keep an eye out on the radar if you are outside so you don't get caught in the rain. Things are not looking to be severe, just some rain and slight winds. Things become a tad more unsettled late into the work week with more possibilities for rain and storms.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

-- Katelyn

