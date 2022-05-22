Sunday morning First To Know Forecast (05/22/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning!

The day started with mostly cloudy skies with some showers along the coastal region. Cloudy skies will persist throughout the day, as well as some scattered showers and severe thunderstorms possible along the western part of the Big Bend region as well as southwest Georgia. There could be chances for some damaging winds and locally heavy downpours as some clouds may slowly make their way out of the region. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

For Monday, we can expect higher chances of afternoon showers and storms.

As we get into the mid work week, we can expect our days to begin with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies. Moisture will persist, giving a more muggy feel but lower chances of afternoon showers and storms nearly everyday. Our highs will maintain in the mid to upper 80s, while lows will start to set in on lower 70s. By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will start to increase again.

