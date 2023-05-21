Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (05/21/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — GOOD MORNING! The skies look clear now, but clouds and rain are coming, leaving a soggy end to the weekend. Expect temperatures around the mid to upper 80s today, coupled with high dewpoints, leaving us feeling immensely muggy. Isolated showers could propagate as soon as noon, but more widespread and heavy rain moves around dinner time. The rain follows us into the start of our workweek, leaving a soaking situation for Monday as the front stalls create a moist atmosphere, perfect conditions for showers and storms. The biggest concern is heavy rainfall and possible strong wind gust. The good news is that the mid-week condition will lessen to a more favorable pattern after the front moves through. Slightly cooler temperatures, not breaching 90 this week, and the air will be much drier as all the moisture should make its way out of the region to end the work week.

— Katelyn McKinney