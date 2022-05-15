Sunday morning First To Know Forecast (05/15/22)

Good Sunday morning!

The day began with partly cloudy skies with areas also having mostly sunny skies. Highs are reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We could also see some showers and storms into this afternoon as well, with the evening expecting to have clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Beginning of next week, there is a chance for possible severe showers and storms starting on Monday with a cold front making way from our northwest. Temperatures will not be expected to drop. Temps will be maintained in the low 90s for highs and mid 60s for lows.

Rain chances could start to decrease once we get to midweek, including a drier feel but not completely precipitation-free, before chances slightly increase again into next weekend. Temperatures will start to reach mid 90s as well, becoming very hot.