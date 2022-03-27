Sunday morning First to Know Forecast (03/27/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A chilly start to Sunday morning can warrant the jackets for any early activities planned this morning! Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's! Otherwise, another gorgeous day will unfold Sunday under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will warm up into the upper 70's. It'll be a little breezy at times this afternoon. The breezy conditions, combined with low humidity, will bump up the risk of quickly spreading wildfires. Try to avoid any outdoor burning, and enjoy this spectacular weekend!

A warming trend will take over early this work week as we embark on the final week of March! High temperatures will climb into the 80's each day! An increase in moisture may lead to a foggy start to your morning commutes early this week. Dry conditions will last through midweek.

Wednesday will get breezy ahead of our next system that will impact the region on Thursday. Rain and strong storms can be expected Thursday. A wet and stormy pattern may also linger into the first weekend of April, no foolin'!