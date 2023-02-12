Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (02/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Go ahead and put up the umbrellas because the rain has moved out of our area! But, looking at some pretty windy conditions for your Sunday, a jacket would be nice today as you head outside and enjoy the sunshine that has returned. You can see temperatures today in the 50s though this will be the chilliest day within the next seven as we will begin to see a gradual warm-up to our temperatures, high in the 70s for your work week. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, so you might be wearing a jacket in the morning and a t-shirt by the afternoon for the next few days. You can expect ample sunshine the following weekdays and sprinkles of clouds in the sky. More clouds will start rolling in on Thursday, and rain will not return to the forecast until about Friday, when a cold front brings us a much cooler weekend.

— Katelyn McKinney