Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (02/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sun will be a little camera shy today as clouds dominate the skies for your Sunday; you will see a few stray showers just southwest of I-10, but not widespread coverage. However those pesky clouds have their final say by Monday and Tuesday with crystal clear skies in the forecast. That ample sunshine does not stop for Wednesday, with isolated areas around the Big Bend reaching 80 degrees: this warmer trend dominated by a surface high sticks with us until a cold front trudges into the scene Thursday and Friday, remnants following for your Saturday. You can see rain chances increase later this week, even some thunderstorms possible for your Friday; best to do your outdoor activities before Thursday. If the heat is too much for you, and 70 and 80-degree highs are obscene for your February, expect a cool down next weekend with lows maybe reaching the 30s again and highs topping in the 50s. As for the beginning of your week, enjoy the low rain chances and sunshine, and I hope you have a great rest of the weekend :)

— Katelyn McKinney