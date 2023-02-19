Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Whether walking the pup or taking a stroll around the park, expect pleasant and beautiful conditions here in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few scattered clouds with temperatures topping in the 70s across the area are a great way to close out this gorgeous weekend. You can expect very little wind today, but lots of onshore moisture is being brought in, causing more cloud coverage today than yesterday. I would not be surprised if a few sprinkles were to pop up in portions of Southeast Big Bend. The sunshine and partly cloudy skies look to stay in the forecast for the next several days, with a gradual warm-up to record-breaking temperatures to close the week. Patchy fog may be a factor as you are making your morning commutes this week, and humidity tends to stick around Tuesday through next Saturday. Though it will be hot and muggy, rain chances will stay low for the coming week, and we will see a mix of sun and clouds every day. Be on the lookout this week, as we could very well break record-high temperatures!

