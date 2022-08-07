Watch Now
Sunday First to Know Tropics Check (08/07/22)

Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 07, 2022
A tropical wave emerging off the western coast of Africa is producing a bunch of disorganized rain and thunderstorms. Currently, the National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a 40% formation chance over the next 5 days. Gradual development is expected as this area moves to the west-northwest at around 15 to 20 miles per hour into the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean. Fortunately, long-range models indicate that this potential system might move north before it impacts any landmasses in roughly 10 days time. Of course, that can change since long-range models are predicting way out into the future so their outcomes this far out in the game should be taken with a big grain of salt. Either way, there is plenty of time to fine-tune those details and the First to Know Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast trends and let you know about any changes.

