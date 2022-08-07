Sunday First to Know forecast (08/07/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday morning! The morning should trend mostly dry, however there could be a few morning coastal showers for some along the western Big Bend. Plenty of sunshine accompanied by scattered clouds will be on tap today. By the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will fire up, especially in our western communities. Although, hit or miss storms are pretty much fair game across the entire area. Steady and soaking rain, brief gustier winds, and flashes of lightning are a good bet in some of these storms. It'll be seasonably hot and humid as high temperatures should climb into the low 90's.

The new work week offers a similarly wet pattern. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will remain in the mix with high temperatures in the low 90's. By midweek, there could be a slight drop in storm chances on Wednesday and Thursday before they pick up again by the late week timeframe.