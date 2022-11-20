Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet in the Atlantic basin over the next upcoming week. This is also reflected in the latest National Hurricane Center outlook which indicates that no new tropical development are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching on November 30th!
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 17:33:57-05
