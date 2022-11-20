Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/20/22)

tropics check slate.PNG
abc 27 First to Know Weather
tropics check slate.PNG
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 17:33:57-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet in the Atlantic basin over the next upcoming week. This is also reflected in the latest National Hurricane Center outlook which indicates that no new tropical development are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching on November 30th!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.