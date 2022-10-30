Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/30/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 4:55 PM Update: The area of low pressure has strengthened to become Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Jamaica and the Grand Cayman Island.

An area of low pressure located in the central Caribbean Sea appears to show signs of strengthening over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center highlights this disturbance at a 90% chance for tropical formation over the next 48 hours. The system is forecast to move west-northwest around 15 miles per hour towards Jamaica and the Cayman Islands in the coming days. Long-range model projections keep this system on a westerly track through the Caribbean Sea, towards Central America later this week. Therefore, there are no threats anticipated for the continental United States. Meanwhile, the rest of the tropics are set to stay quiet over the next week.