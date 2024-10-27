Sunday Evening First To Know Tropics Check (10/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics remain quiet through the end of the October.

Models have been picking up on tropical development in the western Caribbean over the past few days, but that is not expected to occur until after Halloween within the first week of November.

The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this area of interest a 0% chance of developing over the next 48 hours but a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 7 days.

It is too early to say what weather pattern will be in place a week from now to give an accurate forecast on where it will track.

Before falling victim to storm anxiety, it is important to note that storms that form in the western Caribbean in November typically track over the Caribbean islands and stay east of Florida.

There are exceptions to that, including Nicole in 2022 and Kate in 1985, both hurricanes that made landfall in Florida in November.

Until the atmosphere shows us anything that would track a storm differently than what climatology tells us, we will continue to simply monitor the storm as we always do here at ABC 27.

The next name of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Patty.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather throughout the week for updates on this system.