Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/23/22)

A trough of low pressure is still hanging on in the central, subtropical Atlantic Ocean, located well east of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting this area at only a 10% chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days which is low. The low pressure trough is moving west-northwestward at around 20 miles per hour across the Atlantic waters towards the Northeast US. However, by the middle of next week, this should fizzle out due to it encountering cooler ocean waters and stronger upper-level winds. This should prevent it from having any major impacts on the continental US but it might be able to bring a modest increase in moisture to northern New England through midweek.

Aside from this area of interest, the rest of the tropics are forecast to remain quiet over the next week.