Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/2/22)

Currently, there are two areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic Ocean that the National Hurricane Center is highlighting in their latest outlook. The first image shows an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development is expected over the next week as it moves westward towards the eastern Caribbean Sea. The second image depicts an elongated area of low pressure south of the Cabo Verde Islands near Africa. A tropical depression could develop this week but this is expected to remain in the middle of the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Long-term model projections do not indicate either of these areas reaching the United States over the next week. The First to Know Weather Team will monitor any changes that may arise through the coming days.