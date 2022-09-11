Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (09/11/22)

There is only one area of interest happening in the Atlantic basin. A tropical wave is set to emerge off of the west coast of Africa early this week. Some gradual development might occur as it travels west-northwestward into the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. This will be a long-term area to monitor and long-range forecast models, so far, are not showing much coming out of this over the next week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it only a 20% chance for development over the next 5 days which is low. That outlook can certainly change so the First to Know Weather Team will watch how this tropical wave progresses through the coming days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet and there are no tropical threats expected locally throughout the next week!