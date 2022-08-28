Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (08/28/22)

There are four tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin but there are no local concerns regarding any of these disturbances. Firstly, there's an area of low pressure roughly 600 miles east of Bermuda. This will likely fizzle out over the coming days and will pose no threat to land. Secondly, an area of low pressure may try to develop in the northwestern Caribbean Sea through this week. It will likely move towards the Yucatan Peninsula this week. This will be a long-term area to observe. Thirdly, there's a tropical wave set to emerge off of the west coast of Africa early this week. There's a 20% chance for formation according to the National Hurricane Center over the next 5 days. That will also be a long-term zone to monitor. Fourth, a broad area of low pressure is spinning in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. There are better chances (70%) for this to develop into a potential tropical depression this week as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles. The First to Know Weather will watch this to see how it progresses in the coming days. So far, there is nothing to worry about here at home in South Georgia and the Big Bend!