Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (08/14/22)

An area of low pressure continues to push inland along the southern Texas coast. Further development is unlikely, but this system will deliver much-needed rainfall to parts of southern Texas over the next day or so. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 0% chance for development over the next 48 hours. This will have no bearing on our local weather and the rest of the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean are expected to remain quiet with no new tropical developments coming over the next 5 days. There is nothing to worry about tropics-wise as we head into this work week!