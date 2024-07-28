Sunday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dust high up in the atmosphere over the Atlantic originating from the Sahara Desert has kept the Atlantic calm since Hurricane Beryl earlier this month, which is typical for the month of July.

Heading into August, more moisture across the Atlantic will help increase storm activity. The first sign is an area of moisture out in the eastern Atlantic now that will move over the Caribbean Islands this week. This area of moisture has the potential to develop into a tropical system late this week into next week, with formation chances at 40% over the next 7 days.

Any potential impacts from this system won't be felt in the Big Bend and South Georgia until next week, however it is worth noting it is way too soon to tell if there will be any impacts at all.

A system that gathers a little more strength this week will likely curve northwards more quickly, keeping our area from seeing any impacts.

If the system stays weaker this week, it will likely continue westward. This is the scenario that could increase rain chances sometime next week.

