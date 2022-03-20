Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (3/20/22)

MIDWAY. FLA. (WTXL) — It's officially spring across South Georgia and the Big Bend but Sunday evening is still going to be chilly under clear skies. Low temperatures should dip into the low 40's! Grab the jackets for the morning. By the afternoon those jackets will disappear because it'll be warming up; high temperatures will be in the mid 70's! It'll also be comfortable with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will be a couple degrees warmer and feature more clouds. Rain and storms will approach from the west, but Tuesday will remain mostly dry.

Wednesday, however, will bring a chance for strong to severe storms. Storms can pack heavy rain and gusty winds. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, as well.

Showers and storms may linger into Thursday. Friday into next weekend should herald a shift towards drier and more pleasant weather.