Sunday evening First to Know forecast (12/4/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday! This evening will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies accompanied by a mild and humid feel outside. Expect a foggy start to Monday morning with low temperatures in the upper 50's. Monday will deliver partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70's. On Tuesday, expect clouds and some sunshine, in addition to a few showers trying to pop up during the day. Those possible showers will be pretty hit or miss! High temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70's on Tuesday. This entire week will feature warm, humid, and mostly dry conditions. More sunshine will be here Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the low 80's! Low temperatures this week will be in the upper 50's. Next weekend, high temps should be in the mid 70's with sunshine. A few showers are possible on Sunday with much cooler air looking to arrive early next week.