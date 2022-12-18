Sunday evening First to Know forecast (12/18/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Big Bend from 1:00 AM - 8:00 AM Monday morning. Expect clear skies tonight into Monday morning with low temperatures taking a dive to the upper 20's to low 30's by Monday morning.

Monday will bring dry and cool conditions with clouds increasing during the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the lower 60's. Showers may arrive in our western areas late at night, but more rain is on the way for Tuesday. Scattered, chilly rain will be on and off throughout Tuesday under cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50's. Showers may linger into the overnight hours early Wednesday morning, but showers should wrap up before sunrise on Wednesday. Expect clouds to linger Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 60's. Showers will again make a comeback on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60's. A strong Arctic cold front will arrive late Thursday, leaving significantly colder air behind in the Big Bend and South Georgia starting Friday and lasting through Christmas Weekend. Bitterly cold air will make for a frigid holiday weekend all the way through! On Friday, daytime temperatures will fall rapidly down to the 40's by the afternoon and it will be windy, making it feel even colder outside. By Saturday and Sunday mornings, low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20's. Even a light breeze may create wind chills in the upper teens. Be sure to protect your pipes and remember to be cautious if using a space heater indoors to keep warm. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 40's with mostly sunshine. Try to keep warm this weekend, protect your pets, and check on your neighbors!