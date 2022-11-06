Sunday evening First to Know forecast (11/6/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Tonight will trend mainly dry, but there could be a couple stray showers during the evening hours. It's going to stay mild and humid with low temperatures in the mid 60's by Monday morning. There could be some areas of patchy fog on Monday morning with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will warm-up again to the middle 80's.

Tuesday through Friday will turn windy with wind gusts possibly increasing to 20-25 miles per hour at times. This is due to a developing low pressure system located to our southeast and building high pressure located to our north which will create a tighter pressure gradient, causing winds to increase! We'll trend dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will remain warm with plenty of sunshine, and high temps will be in the lower to mid 80's. Some drier air will filter in Wednesday which will cause for a cooler Wednesday morning in the low 50's and a sunny afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 70's.

Rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday, especially in our eastern areas, due to the low pressure system developing to our southeast and moving towards the Florida peninsula. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70's.

Much cooler and drier air will arrive next weekend, finally bringing us some well-deserved fall weather! High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 60's to low 70's with chillier mornings in the 40's.