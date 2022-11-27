Sunday evening First to Know forecast (11/27/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday! Clear skies will continue this evening along with a refreshing breeze coming from the west. It'll be much cooler heading into Monday morning with low temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 40's to start the day. Bright, beautiful sunshine is on tap for Monday with much less humidity! High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 70's! Low temps will cool down again to the upper 40's by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will bring more sunshine with a few clouds mixing in by the afternoon and evening; high temps will be in the mid to upper 70's. There could be a stray shower late Tuesday night, with low temperatures getting milder in the mid to upper 50's.

Scattered rain and a couple thunderstorms are expected to move in on Wednesday with increasing humidity and breezy conditions; high temps may climb to the upper 70's.

Thursday may bring a quick shot of cooler air and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60's in the afternoon. Mainly dry weather should prevail late week through next weekend. High temperatures look to remain on the warm side in the mid 70's with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40's.