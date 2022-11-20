Sunday evening First to Know forecast (11/20/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Clouds will stick around tonight but drier conditions will settle in! It's going to be chilly and dreary with low temperatures dropping down to around 40° by tomorrow morning. Good news this week milder air will move in so the cold air is on its way out! By Monday, high temperatures should climb to the mid 60's with lingering cloud cover. There may be some breaks of sunshine at times, but clouds are going to stick around through the early part of this week. Rain chances increase on Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible during the day; high temps will be in the mid to upper 60's. Thankfully by Thanksgiving, it'll get even warmer! High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower 70's with mainly dry conditions. Rain chances increase again on Black Friday, with high temperatures on Friday through the weekend in the mid to upper 60's.