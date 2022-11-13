Sunday evening First to Know forecast (11/13/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! It's going to be a very chilly and clear night with low temperatures taking a tumble down to the mid to upper 30's by Monday morning. Grab those jackets and sweatshirts for the bus stop and Monday morning commute! Monday will bring an increase in cloud cover with a mild-feel as high temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 60's during the afternoon. Low temperatures Tuesday morning won't be as cold in the upper 40's to lower 50's.

By Tuesday, scattered rain and a stray thunderstorm or two will move in from the west during the day. An isolated severe storm may try and develop along the Big Bend coastline but the risk remains low. The main concern with any isolated severe storms would be a quick gusty wind or a brief spin-up right along the immediate coastline. However, the best support for this looks to be along the coast of the Florida panhandle. Overall, Tuesday looks like a wet, warm, humid, and breezy day across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Wednesday through the weekend will remain on the cool side with high temperatures staying in the lower 60's and possibly even some 50's during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Expect a few stray showers on Friday, but overall we should trend mainly dry throughout the late week. Next weekend also looks like it'll trend mostly dry, with a small chance for a few showers each day. Mornings stay chilly this week too with low temperatures in the lower 40's.