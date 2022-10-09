Sunday evening First to Know forecast (10/9/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! It's been a splendid day to cap off the weekend and more quiet weather is anticipated heading into the nighttime hours! Skies should be generally clear late tonight, but it will get chilly! Low temperatures may drop down into the low to mid 50's by Monday morning! Jackets and sweatshirts are a good idea for the morning hours but they'll be quickly tossed aside because Monday afternoon turns warm again with high temperatures in the mid 80's. Expect low humidity and an overall pleasant start to the work week! On Tuesday, some more cloud cover will be present, but there should still be generous amounts of sunshine! There will be a slight increase in humidity Tuesday but it'll remain comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's.

The quiet weather pattern finally changes by midweek as a moistening trend begins to take over the region. It'll be sticky and humid Wednesday and Thursday with a good bit of cloud cover mixed in with only partial sunshine. Rain chances will increase, too. Expect scattered rain and a few storms during the late-day hours Wednesday and some lingering rain and few storms early on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 80's but it'll feel uncomfortable thanks to the enhanced mugginess.

By Friday, much cooler and drier air will arrive in South Georgia and the Big Bend. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's will be here on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It's looking absolutely perfect next weekend so get those fun plans in order!