Sunday evening First to Know forecast (10/30/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. There could be a stray shower or two tonight and during the overnight hours. Areas of patchy fog may also develop by Monday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60's by Monday morning.

Halloween Monday will trend mainly dry with a small chance (20%) for a few hit-or-miss showers during the day. It'll be humid and warm under a blend of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures should climb into the lower 80's. By the evening, it'll be mild and mostly dry for Trick-or-Treating. Low temperatures get a little more comfortable by Tuesday morning in the mid 50's.

Overall, the work week will bring warmer than average temperatures with daily high temps this week in the low 80's. There's going to be plenty of sunshine each day along with dry conditions. There's only a minimal chance (20%) for a few showers arriving on Wednesday. Mornings stay pleasant this week too with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50's. It'll be a touch humid everyday, but still pretty comfortable! Next weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM on Sunday so don't forget to set the clocks back!