Sunday evening First to Know forecast (10/23/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday everyone! Hopefully you had a wonderful weekend enjoying this nonstop gorgeous weather. This week, some changes are coming our way so let's breakdown what's going on during the final full week of October (which is hard to believe is already here)!

Sunday evening will continue to offer clear skies and a crisp, refreshing feel. It won't be as cold by morning with low temperatures expected to land in the upper 40's (still chilly, though). Some areas of patchy fog are possible Monday morning so maybe carve out a few extra minutes for the commute just in case! Monday delivers more bright sunshine and an even warmer afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80's. Humidity is slowly going to increase early this week but it stays comfortable on Monday. Tuesday, however, you'll notice more of a muggy-feel when you step outside. It'll be warm again Tuesday as winds become more southerly ahead of our next cold front set to arrive by Wednesday. High temps Tuesday should be in the low 80's. There is an increasing chance for a few scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms late Tuesday night and early Wednesday as the cold front passes through. Fortunately, all of the strong upper-level atmospheric support darts away from our area which helps reduce the risk for severe weather. Although, an isolated stronger storm packing a gusty wind potential might try to develop late in the day Tuesday, especially in our western communities. Any leftover showers should clear up by the late afternoon hours on Wednesday. It'll still feel humid on Wednesday with high's in the upper 70's to low 80's.

Thursday and Friday will trend dry, less humid, and warm with high temperatures in the low 80's. Another system is set to arrive sometime next weekend from the western Gulf Coast states which can increase our rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. And, we could certainly use any rain we can get this week since we're trending abnormally dry areawide, with western counties under moderate drought conditions. Plus, the grass is looking a bit brown these days so no complaints on the rain potential.