Sunday evening First to Know forecast (10/2/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Clear skies and cooler air are on the way tonight! Low temperatures will be slightly below average in the mid 50's by Monday morning. The average low temperature for this time of year is 65°. It'll be a crisp and refreshing start to Monday followed by bright sunshine all day long. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80's by Monday afternoon, accompanied by low humidity.

The entire work week will offer gorgeous fall weather with mostly sunny skies, no rain, low humidity, and cool mornings. High temperatures early this week will be in the low to mid 80's. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50's. (Definitely can give those air conditioners a much needed break every night this week!)

By midweek, there will be a small warming trend as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80's Wednesday through Friday. Low temperatures will be in the low 60's during this time.

Next weekend looks fantastic with slightly cooler air making its way into the region, dropping high temperatures into the lower 80's with no rain in the forecast.

