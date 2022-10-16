Sunday evening First to Know forecast (10/16/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday! Big changes are on the way for our weather pattern in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A strong cold front is set to make its mark on the region this week. Out ahead of the front, a moistening trend will happen on Monday. It will be humid under partly cloudy skies. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80's and low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50's.

By Tuesday, the cold front's effects will arrive as high temperatures will only top out in the upper 60's in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. It'll be clear by night with low temperatures tumbling down into the upper 30's to low 40's by Wednesday morning! It is officially time to bust out the winter jackets because cold mornings will continue through the rest of the work week. Fortunately, the front will completely take away the humidity and it'll be dry and comfortable starting Tuesday and that lasts through the weekend!

Wednesday will be splendid under sunshine and no humidity but it'll stay quite cool all day with high temperatures only in the middle 60's in the afternoon! Definitely feeling like fall finally! By Thursday morning, low temperatures will drop into the upper 30's...likely to be the coldest morning of the season so far! (Low temps Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be running roughly 20 degrees below average!)

Thursday and Friday will be gorgeous with sunny skies and high temps rebounding a bit into the 70's. Mornings still remain chilly in the 40's. By Saturday and Sunday, high temps will climb back into the 80's.