Sunday evening First to Know forecast (09/18/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A few stray showers are popping up across the southeast Big Bend and southeast Georgia near I-75 this evening. Areas west should trend mainly dry this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a clearing and drying trend everywhere by mid-evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60's to low 70's by Monday morning.

This week, summer will send us off into the new season with some heat. A gradual warm-up will occur this week with high temperatures climbing into the low to middle 90's.

On Monday, there could be a stray shower or rumble of thunder concentrated in our eastern communities. Monday will also be breezy with winds coming from the north-northeast. Beyond that, the rest of the work week should trend dry with little to no rain chances. It'll remain slightly humid but not oppressively muggy which will help cut down on the heat index!

Modest rain chances may try to appear by Friday into the weekend but those chances hover only around 10-20%. Overall, this week will be hot and mainly dry so try to stay cool!