Sunday evening First to Know forecast (09/11/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Sunday evening! Showers and storms are ending this evening with partly cloudy skies left behind. Overnight, mostly dry conditions will prevail accompanied by low temperatures in the low 70's. On Monday, a few scattered showers and storms will pass through the area, especially in the southeast Big Bend. High temperatures may top out in the upper 80's.

A cool front is set to push through the Southeast US through midweek. This will herald a temporary but very welcome change in the weather pattern across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Much lower rain chances are going to be in the cards Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to drier weather, there will be lower humidity on tap Tuesday, and especially on Wednesday. Wednesday is really going to be a delightful day with morning low temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60's. (A nice reminder the first day of astronomical fall is less than two weeks away!) High temperatures this week will generally be in the mid to upper 80's.

Enjoy Wednesday while it lasts because moisture is expected to increase through late week. Rain and storm chances increase Thursday and Friday with higher humidity around, too. High temperatures will be in the mid 80's.