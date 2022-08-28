Sunday evening First to Know forecast (08/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Scattered rain and storms are moving from east to west this evening. They will be hit or miss, but some storms can deliver heavy downpours and lightning. All of this activity should wind down later tonight with some patchy fog possible by Monday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 70's.

Elevated rain chances look to stay in the mix this week. Expect breaks of sunshine between the clouds with scattered showers and storms popping up each afternoon. It'll be seasonable hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's. Keep the umbrellas and rain gear handy this week as we close out August and head into September!