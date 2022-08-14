Sunday evening First to Know forecast (08/14/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! Expect a mainly dry evening with a stray shower possible near the coast. Skies should clear up through tonight with slightly lower humidity around. Low temperatures will get a chance to cool down to the upper 60's to low 70's by Monday morning. Another drier day is on tap Monday with only an isolated chance for a shower or rumble of thunder during the afternoon, especially at the coast. High temperatures will climb into the low 90's. It'll be seasonably hot and beautiful accompanied by a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Moisture gradually creeps back into the region beginning on Tuesday. That means rain and thunderstorm opportunities follow suit and increase each day. Tuesday and Wednesday should feature high temperatures in the lower 90's and afternoon scattered rain and storms. By Thursday, wetter weather will settle in which may last through the weekend. High temperatures by then should be in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.