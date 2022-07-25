Sunday evening First To Know forecast (07/24/2022)

Good Sunday evening!

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening for the eastern Big Bend region and around the I-75 corridor for south Georgia. Our overnight hours will consist of variable clouds. Our temperatures for tonight will be in the low to mid 70s for our lows. Tomorrow, we can expect the morning to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. The afternoon will consist of more scattered showers and storms for the central part of Big Bend region moving into the interior parts of southwest Georgia. Our highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.