Sunday evening First To Know forecast (07/17/2022)

Good Sunday evening!

The evening is looking to be generally quiet, as we will have fair to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Our lows for tonight will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, we may see some showers start to spring up in the late morning, with the rest of the day expected to have intermittent showers and storms as well. Not expecting anything severe, such as damaging wind gusts. For the following few days, we can expect more scattered showers and storms, as well as our highs trending to the mid 90s by late week due to a high pressure system to our west.

