TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening!

Mostly cloudy skies will remain through the overnight hours. Tomorrow, there will be widespread showers and thunderstorms for much of the day, starting around the late morning. Some spots may experience flooding, as there is an isolated chance for locally heavy downpours in conjunction with these slow moving storms. Our temperatures will be on the milder side, around the mid to upper 80s for your highs. For the work week, we can expect showers and storms nearly every day. Make sure you keep an umbrella, or a poncho on with you, as most of us will certainly see some rain.

