Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today has been a stormy day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with scattered storms across the region. Some have reached severe limits, bringing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Throughout the rest of the evening into the overnight hours, scattered thunderstorms will continue across the region, becoming more widespread closer to the sunrise hours. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s with a damp feel lasting throughout the night.

Tomorrow will be dreary and wet across much of the region with increased cloud cover and rain coverage noticeable beginning in the morning hours. The lack of sun will help keep highs in the upper 80s for much of the region, with areas of locally heavy rain. Rainfall accumulation will add up to 1-2" across most of the region tomorrow, with some localized areas picking up more, depending on where the heaviest of the rain sets up.

Tuesday will be drier and allow for more sunshine, thanks to an upper level trough bringing us this gloomy weather pulling away to the north. However, the threat for afternoon scattered thunderstorms continues through the week, with a very humid air mass taking shape across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia into the latter part of the week.