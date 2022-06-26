TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening!

Tonight, we'll have mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds. Our lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will come with similar conditions as today; partly cloudy skies with a chance for isolated showers. Our highs will be in the mid 90s, so temperatures will feel a bit warmer in comparison to the last couple of days. By the time we get to Tuesday, that cold front will help bring in some moisture in our area, increasing our rain chances for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. The front will be stationary for a few days, causing nearly everyday to have scattered showers and storms possible. Our highs will steadily decrease to the low 90s by the end of the week, and your lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.